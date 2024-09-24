Brokerages Set Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Target Price at $47.25

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOB. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 68.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,885.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

LOB opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.60. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

