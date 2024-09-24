Brokerages Set Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) PT at $4.80

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KPTI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 108,286 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

KPTI stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $86.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.20.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

