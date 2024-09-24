Brokerages Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target at $118.64

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $584,721. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Itron by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Itron by 27.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Itron by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Itron by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $107.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47. Itron has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $113.07.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

