Brokerages Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT at $21.71

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,384,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 85,561 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,609,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

