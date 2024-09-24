Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BPTH

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.38. During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.60) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.66% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.