Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
BIG has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1,132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 184,660 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Big Lots by 46.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,598,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.
