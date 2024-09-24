Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) versus Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos (OTCMKTS:URBDF) Financial Review

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos (OTCMKTS:URBDF – Get Free Report) and Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos and Beazer Homes USA”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beazer Homes USA $2.17 billion 0.49 $158.61 million $5.18 6.47

Beazer Homes USA has higher revenue and earnings than Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos N/A N/A N/A Beazer Homes USA 6.63% 12.61% 5.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos and Beazer Homes USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

85.7% of Beazer Homes USA shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Beazer Homes USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos and Beazer Homes USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos 0 0 0 0 N/A Beazer Homes USA 1 0 3 0 2.50

Beazer Homes USA has a consensus price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.44%. Given Beazer Homes USA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beazer Homes USA is more favorable than Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos.

Summary

Beazer Homes USA beats Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos

(Get Free Report)

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the design, development, promotion, and marketing of residential housing complexes in Mexico. The company is also involved in the sale of land for the development of real estate projects and houses to third parties; and management and construction administration services. It operates the UrbiVilla, UrbiQuinta, UrbiHacienda, and UrbiClub housing brands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Mexicali, Mexico.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

