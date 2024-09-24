Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB opened at $72.85 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.26 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

Dolby Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 398.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

