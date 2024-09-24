Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives C$30.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABX. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total transaction of C$1,784,693.40. In other news, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total transaction of C$1,784,693.40. Also, Director Andrew James Quinn bought 5,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,999.00. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$27.30 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$18.65 and a 52 week high of C$28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.00.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 2.2676519 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

