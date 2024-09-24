Barclays Increases General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $74.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GIS. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.73.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63. General Mills has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 199.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 409.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 66.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in General Mills by 769.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

