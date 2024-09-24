Bank of America Cuts Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $19.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $31.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viasat from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of VSAT opened at $12.80 on Friday. Viasat has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. Viasat had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Viasat will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viasat news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $55,947,695.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,545,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 11,033.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

