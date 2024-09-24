Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $309.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $301.00 to $309.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $282.93.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $281.93 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $218.63 and a 12 month high of $301.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.17.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total value of $1,799,520.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,855.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $2,482,959.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $12,622,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,433,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,053,000 after purchasing an additional 884,394 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 180.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,228,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,076,000 after buying an additional 790,467 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,050,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,177,000 after buying an additional 727,325 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 219.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,043,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,660,000 after acquiring an additional 717,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 484,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,965,000 after acquiring an additional 400,453 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

