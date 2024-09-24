ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Desjardins raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

TSE ARX opened at C$22.76 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$19.02 and a 1 year high of C$26.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.88.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 3.2027972 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

