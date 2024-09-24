Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $226.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.25 and its 200-day moving average is $200.82. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 51,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 26.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 198,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41,004 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 125,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Apple by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,009,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,108,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KP Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

