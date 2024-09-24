Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APLS. Piper Sandler started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.53.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

