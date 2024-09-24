Analyzing QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for QHSLab and SI-BONE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QHSLab 0 0 0 0 N/A SI-BONE 0 0 6 0 3.00

SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.88%. Given SI-BONE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than QHSLab.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

QHSLab has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QHSLab and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QHSLab -11.87% N/A -11.18% SI-BONE -27.10% -24.27% -17.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QHSLab and SI-BONE”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QHSLab $1.41 million 0.78 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A SI-BONE $150.71 million 4.06 -$43.34 million ($1.09) -13.62

QHSLab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.2% of QHSLab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of SI-BONE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SI-BONE beats QHSLab on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QHSLab

QHSLab, Inc., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine. The company provides quality health score lab expert system (QHSLab), a cloud-based SaaS system, which provides physicians and healthcare organizations with the ability to capture and store patient information electronically in a secure database; and distributes AllergiEnd, a diagnostic related product and allergen immunotherapy treatments to primary care physicians. Its products are designed to promote prevention, early detection, management, and reversal of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as USA Equities Corp. and changed its name to QHSLab, Inc. in April 2022. QHSLab, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Medical License Factory, LLC. QHSLab, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat pelvic trauma; and iFuse Bedrock Granite implant provides sacroiliac fusion and sacropelvic fixation as a foundational element for segmental spinal fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through agents and resellers. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

