Analysts Set Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) PT at $26.75

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Safehold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.65. Safehold has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 38.83 and a current ratio of 38.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.28 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Safehold by 4.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

