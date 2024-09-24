Analysts Set Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) PT at $9.38

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.
RC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.42.
Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $234.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.77 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.
