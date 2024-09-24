Analysts Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target at $59.08

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumentum

Lumentum Trading Down 0.2 %

Lumentum stock opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $62.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 40.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,925,000 after buying an additional 34,266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,491,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,187,000 after acquiring an additional 44,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.