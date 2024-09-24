Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Receives $23.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ALRS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alerus Financial Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ ALRS opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $431.34 million, a PE ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 0.66.
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Alerus Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.
Alerus Financial Company Profile
Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alerus Financial
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.