Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACHC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.44.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $76.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.83. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $62.04 and a twelve month high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.