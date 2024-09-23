Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at UBS Group

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XEL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

