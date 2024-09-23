Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.25.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH stock opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at $823,661.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,640 shares of company stock worth $974,351. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.