Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at $823,661.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,640 shares of company stock worth $974,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,875,000 after purchasing an additional 581,909 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,192,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,992,000 after acquiring an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,881,000 after acquiring an additional 543,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,227,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after acquiring an additional 916,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WH stock opened at $79.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.12.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

