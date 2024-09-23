William E. V. Matthews Sells 5,000 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SouthState Trading Down 2.8 %

SSB opened at $98.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average is $83.63. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $102.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $425.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 544.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 120.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

