William E. V. Matthews Sells 5,000 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SouthState Trading Down 2.8 %
SSB opened at $98.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average is $83.63. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $102.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $425.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SouthState Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSB
Institutional Trading of SouthState
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 544.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 120.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
SouthState Company Profile
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SouthState
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- What is a Dividend King?
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.