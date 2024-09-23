Whitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0447 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Whitecap Resources Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $8.75.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
