Wells Fargo & Company Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $95.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.15.

NIKE stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.99.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,342,012,000 after buying an additional 501,792 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,049,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $832,785,000 after purchasing an additional 571,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,880,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,072,676,000 after purchasing an additional 211,360 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

