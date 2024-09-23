Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACET. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Adicet Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Adicet Bio stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.79. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 74.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in Adicet Bio by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

