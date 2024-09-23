Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm cut shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Roth Mkm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Aegis upgraded Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley downgraded Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -358.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,884,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 445.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 88,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.