Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTXFree Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $431.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $486.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $464.92 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $341.85 and a 12-month high of $510.64. The stock has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $482.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total transaction of $1,075,521.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,300.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,047 shares of company stock worth $16,843,806. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $11,104,000. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $13,768,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.