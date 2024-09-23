UBS Group Raises FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $485.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $455.00 to $485.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FactSet Research Systems to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $446.67.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $465.91 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $488.64. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $421.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.07.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,375 shares of company stock worth $4,714,146. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

