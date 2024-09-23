UBS Group Boosts Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $43.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.83.

Exelon Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Exelon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,570,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Exelon by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,830,000 after purchasing an additional 156,201 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Exelon by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $1,461,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

