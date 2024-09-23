Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Sells $125,571.00 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,700 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $125,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,058 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,607.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tucows Price Performance

Shares of TCX opened at $21.87 on Monday. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $28.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 490.14% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCX. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its holdings in Tucows by 1.3% during the first quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 2,014,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,391,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tucows by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Tucows by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 81.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

