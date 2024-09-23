Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Sells $125,571.00 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,700 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $125,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,058 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,607.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Tucows Price Performance
Shares of TCX opened at $21.87 on Monday. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $28.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.85.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 490.14% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tucows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TCX
About Tucows
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tucows
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.