Truist Financial Raises Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $113.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PNFP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $99.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $100.76. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $83,461,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

