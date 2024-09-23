Truist Financial Raises Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target to $165.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PATK. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.43.

PATK stock opened at $146.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $147.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.06 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

In related news, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $248,640.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,283.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $248,640.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,283.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $982,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,915. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

