Truist Financial Boosts American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Price Target to $27.00

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AHR. JMP Securities lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.1 %

AHR opened at $25.68 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Trading of American Healthcare REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

