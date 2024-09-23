Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $220,800.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,960,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,014,085.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $228,600.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $195,000.00.

Travelzoo Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $14.14 on Monday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $185.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 170.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

