Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Bank of America

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TOL. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $150.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.63 and its 200 day moving average is $126.64. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $154.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,224.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

