Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $168,555.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $168,555.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,797,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,544,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 27,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $185,535.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $16,069.87.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 19,302 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $119,093.34.

On Monday, September 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $120,540.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 22,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $137,408.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $124,845.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $48,560.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $21,595.00.

Tile Shop Price Performance

Shares of TTSH stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $294.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tile Shop by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 620,899 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 1st quarter valued at $2,417,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 135,507 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Tile Shop in the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tile Shop by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 53,515 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

