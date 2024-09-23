The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,012,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,405,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 66.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,512,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,170 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,834,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after buying an additional 774,684 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

