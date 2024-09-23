StockNews.com Lowers ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASE Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

ASX stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,901,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 376.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 95,714 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 105.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 982,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 503,765 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 10.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,840,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,434,000 after acquiring an additional 266,991 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 528.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 478,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 402,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

