StockNews.com Downgrades Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) to Buy

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Ingles Markets stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average is $73.19. Ingles Markets has a fifty-two week low of $67.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.58%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.
Ingles Markets Company Profile
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
