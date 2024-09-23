StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GLYC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of GLYC opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.07. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

In other GlycoMimetics news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 164,523 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $31,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,695,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,175.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 911,859 shares of company stock valued at $205,659 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 204,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 483.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 685,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

