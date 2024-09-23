StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.62. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Accelerate Diagnostics
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.