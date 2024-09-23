Stitch Fix (SFIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $175,033.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 627,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,462.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $175,033.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 627,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,462.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $221,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 626,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,692. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Articles

