Stifel Nicolaus Raises Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $27.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Carnival Co. & to a moderate sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.63.

CCL stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.1% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

