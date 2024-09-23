Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SF. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.40.

NYSE:SF opened at $92.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 388.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

