STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.57.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.03 and a beta of 0.58. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $52.68.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

In other news, Director Arthur C. Butcher acquired 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,956.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,861.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

