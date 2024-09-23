Southern (NYSE:SO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $94.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Southern from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Southern from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $98.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. Southern has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Southern will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,575.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,575.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,845 shares of company stock worth $2,266,455. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,515,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $762,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,439,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

