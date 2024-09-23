Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.06.

SQM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of SQM stock opened at $36.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $64.62.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.24). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $8,076,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

